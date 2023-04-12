Body found inside trunk of car in Adams County Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

NATCHEZ — Authorities are investigating a body found Wednesday inside the trunk of a car just off of U.S. 61 North on Cindy Lane in Natchez.

Because the remains are about a week old and no identification was present, Adams County Coroner James Lee said the male’s remains could not be identified at this time.

“I’m hoping an autopsy will tell us more,” he said. “It’s a terrible situation.”

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene investigating. This story will be updated when more information is available.