Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 31-April 6:

Darrell Tuesno charged with domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Allen Dean Foster charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Karl Edward Tarver charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Karl Edward Tarver charged with possession of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Amy Jeannette Dejesus charged with possession of a controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marquita Wallace charged with embezzlement. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 31-April 6:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 5:

Tyreon Teron Meredith, 18, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Johnniekia Haywood, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Natasha Renee Johnson, 33, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Janecia Crishonna-Irene Davis, 18, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Kolby Keonta Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days with 45 days suspended. To serve 15 days in jail. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Kemicia Quevette Robinson, 30, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files. Court cost set at $50.00.

Natasha Robinson, 33, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Laura Elaine Swazy, 29, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 6:

Clinton Novak, 28, Vidalia, sentenced to 30 days suspended upon payment of $1,110 for simple criminal damage to property.

Shawada Banks, 39, Ferriday, sentenced to 10 days suspended upon payment of $1,045 for speeding (two counts), and driving under suspension (two counts).

Baylee King, 18, Clayton, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation for possession of schedule II narcotics.

Marcus Wilkerson Jr., 21, Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended with five days credit for time served with protective order and must complete domestic abuse program for domestic abuse battery.

Jatayius Johnson, 22, Ferriday, sentenced to two days with credit for time served for flight from an officer.