Courthouse Records: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Adams County

March 31-April 6

Civil suits:

Conservatorship of William L. Trask.

Ezell Vantree v. Louis Shivers et al.

Jennifer Gaus et al. v. Any and all Unknown Heirs.

Estate of Ethel Green Banta.

Divorces:

April Wilson v. Giovanni White.

Marcus Reed Sr. and Semone Reed. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Paul Wesley Barlow, 69, Natchez, to Angela Gayle McMurray (Thames), 57, Natchez.

Johnny Ed Washington, 63, Natchez to Briggette Kartisia Rollins, 58, Natchez.

Brandon Rains Zimmer, 29, Raceland, La. to Amy Marie Bonvillain, 26, Houma, La.

Davidmac Olisa Ekeocha, 29, Natchez to Chikodili Udemgba, 29, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

March 30-April 5

Herschel Jess Horton to Carla McClure, lot 1 Hunters’ Hall Subdivision.

Cynthia Hulsey to Garrett H. Yelverton and Brooke Yelverton, lot 3 of the lands of G.A. Jackson.

Robert E. Myers to Shannon J. Tingle and Elverda L. Tingle, lot 30 Southwood Lodge Subdivision.

Lance Joseph Lambert to Travis Wilbert Sheets and Jessica Danielle Wright Sheets, lot 65-B Sandy Creek Estates.

Earl W. Neal and Vicky Neal to Eli Snyder Jr., lot 28 Brookfield Subdivision.

Bellator Funding 2023, LLC to Main Line Inspection, LLC, land beginning at a point on the southerly side of Pine Ridge Road.

Bobbye H. Drane to Kenneth Drane, a 20.00 acre tract, Old Home Place, portion of lot B, Division of lot 1 Deerfield Plantation.

Michael J. Stroud Jr. to Shirley Dawson, lot 14 of the Subdivision of a portion of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Mortgages:

March 30-April 5

Larry L. Hughes to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 68 of the Ruth Smith Lots, Fifth Addition.

Carla McClure to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 1 Hunters’ Hall Subdivision.

Jonathan Bost and Drew Bost to Discover Bank, lot 11 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

Dwight D. Vicknair and Rebecca Vicknair to Discover Bank, lot 41 The Hills Subdivision.

Carol Grand LeMay to Home Bank, lot 24 Bingaman Acres Subdivision.

APLACE2CRASH, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, Morgantown Branch, land from the intersection of Wensel Street and South Wall Street.

Eli Snyder Jr. to Open Mortgage, LLC, lot 28 Brookfield Subdivision.

American Plan & Build Corporation to Home Bank, lots “G” and “H” of a Division of Tract D and a portion of Tract E, Subdivision of a Portion of lots 3 and 4 Fatherland Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, April 6

Civil cases:

Midland Credit v. Eunice Marsaw.

Midland Credit v. Bradley Jones.

Natchez Hospital v. LaRhonda Chatman.

Mendelson Law Firm v. James Kingsberry.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Rebecca Owens.

American Cash v. Shylinda Noble.

American Cash v. Tony D. Norman Jr.

Dorothy Johnson v. Billeigh Lewis.

Cash Depot v. Kimberly Sims.

Cash Depot v. Antoine Chambliss.

Cash Depot v. Cabriella Anderson.

Cash Depot v. Kiarra Brown.

Natchez Educationer v. Tamika Lett.

Debra Hambright v. Taylor Foster.

Rudy Rivera v. Tosha Robertson.

Concordia Parish

March 31-April 5

Civil suits:

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Regina Plumley.

Synchrony Bank/Arkansas Furniture v. Regina Plumley.

Divorces:

Kashay Colston v. Jarmel Colston Sr.

Henretter Glasper v. Keon Moore.

Earl Banks v. Marcheller Banks.

Jessie Lafferty Jr. v. Rachael Lafferty.

Marriage license applications:

Josue Ivan Gonzalez Cordova, 22, Vidalia to Courtney Lynn Carlton, 23, Vidalia.

Sawyer Scott Perkins, 22, Vidalia to Anna Rebecca Carlton, 22, Vidalia.

Jer’Mario Treveon Jerrell Clark, 21, Baton Rouge, La. to Doneka Donsha Mitchell, 22, Baton Rouge, La.

Deed transactions:

Natalee Elizabeth Duncan to Yankie Lee Duncan and Kaitlin Duncan, lot 1-A, portion of lot 1 J.M. Willson Estate.

William Noland Harper Sr. and Mary Catherine Harper to Wroten Rentals, LLC, lot 45 Smith Addition.

William Noland Harper Sr. and Mary Catherine Harper to Tabitha Wroten and Sybil Wroten Workman, lot 23 Smith Addition.

William Noland Harper Sr. and Mary Catherine Harper to Wroten Rentals, LLC, lot 120 Lola Annland Subdivision.

Benajah Peterson to Charles Bradley Watson and Leigh Ann Watson, lot 7 County Clare Addition, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Angelia Lindsey to Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., lot 10 Glade Subdivision, First Development.

Gabriel McCorkel to Movement Mortgage, LLC, lot 100 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Charles Bradley Watson and Leigh Ann Watson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 7 County Clare Addition, Second Development.