Crime Reports: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Marvin Lee Ware, 30, 18 Pogo Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Amaya Kelis Evans, 21, 3 East Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Chartay Terrick Jenkins, 25, 301 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Euless, Texas, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Christian Cartreell Woodford, 18, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of possess, receive, retain, acquire, or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. No bond set.

Shan Kentrell Johnson, 32, 928 West Sixth Street, Hattiesburg, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Charles Robert Nolan, 30, 1635 Camellia Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Arrests — Friday

Jamal Lee Watson, 25, 230 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of murder: attempt to commit, shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.), and violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $500,00 on attempted murder charge, $100,000 on shooting into vehicle charge, and $1,250 for violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits charge.

Jamal Lee Watson, 25, 230 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of two counts of murder: attempt to commit, shooting into vehicle: train, truck, car, etc.), and violation of municipal criminal ordinance: shooting inside city limits. No bond set on any of the charges.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 48, 39 Brenham Avenue, Natchez, on charge of seven counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $202.50 on first count, $252.50 on second count, $262.50 on third count, $402.50 on fourth count, $602.50 on fifth count, $748.75 on sixth count, and $772.75 on seventh count.

Arrests — Thursday, April 6

Charles Bennet Davis, 29, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent or serious bodily harm. Bond set at $1,750.00.

Arrests — Wednesday, April 5

Mahalia Octavia Bruce, 26, 702 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Bond set at $1,500 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge. No bond set on embezzlement charge.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Fight in progress on Main Street.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reckless driving on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on McNeely Road.

Reports — Saturday

Nine traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Cathedral Parking Lot.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop at Liberty Road Gas Station.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops at Walmart.

Traffic stop at Exxon Parking Lot.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Welfare concern/check on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Property damage on Devereux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Bud Scott Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Shondranika Rosha Blanton, 30, Saragossa Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $331.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Donnell Joseph Fleming, 49, Highland Oaks Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Cloverdale Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Tower Road.

Theft on Saragossa Road.

Harassment on Fieldview Drive.

Juvenile problem on Government Fleet Road.

Theft on East Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fire on Palmer Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Upper Kingston Road.

Suspicious activity on Clifford Road.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

Disturbance on Country Club Drive.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Second Street.

Intelligence report on Ratcliff Road.

Malicious mischief on Rushing Street.

Threats on Hammett Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lincoln Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Property damage on Barth Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Furnell Henderson, 51, 903 Martin Luther King Ave., Ferriday, illegal possession of stolen things and unauthorized use (six counts), bench warrant for failure to appear, flight from an officer, expired plates, expired motor vehicle insurance and no driver’s license. Bond set at $2,690.

Arrests — Saturday

Shiela Johnson, 32, 192 Ralphs Road, possession of schedule II drugs (two counts). No bond set.

Roy E. Dunigan, 70, 10 North Circle Drive, Natchez, possession of a schedule II drug, drug paraphernalia and improper lighting. Bond set at $11,105.

Kevin Wilson, 31, 954 Aubra Road, Memphis, TN, simple burglary. No bond set.

Jerry Harris, 68, 613 Seventh St., Ferriday, illegal possession of stolen things, the introduction of contraband and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Andy Williams, 20, 309 Mansion St., Port Gibson, outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Cody Day, 32, 131 Higgins Drive, Vidalia, introduction of contraband, possession of a schedule II drug, obstruction of justice, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor. No bond set.

Payton Holland, 24, 180 Pearch Hole Bayou, Monterey, driving while intoxicated (first offense), careless operation and open container. Bond set at $2,340.

Joseph Kelly, 40, 255 Loomis Lane, Clayton, warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Down trees Bayou Drive.

Suspicious person on Loomis Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Aggravated assault on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous call on US 84.

Disturbance on Levee Heights Road.

Domestic violence on Smart Lane.

Down power lines on Louisiana Highway 565.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 15.

Loud music on Peach Street.

Attempted break in on Louisiana Highway 65.

Automobile accident on Loomis Lane.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Threats on Louisiana Highway 568.

Possession of stolen property on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Shots fired on Doty Road.

Unwanted person US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Reports — Friday

Harassment on Louisiana Highway 569.

Civil matter on Doyle Road.

Alarms on Circle Drive.

Harassment on Louisiana 565.

Animal cruelty on Louisiana Highway 129.

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on Apple Street.

Phone harassment on Ferriday Drive.

Theft on Eagle Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 131.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Computer aided solicitation of a minor report on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 15.

Criminal trespass on Ralphs Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 3232.

Juvenile problem on Minorca Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Belle Grove Circle.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Leigh Coleman, 34, 396 Cooley Cut Off Road, West Monroe, resisting by false information and identity theft (seven counts). No bond set.