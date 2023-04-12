Gerald Thornton Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

July 11, 1949 – April 10, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Gerald Thornton, 73, of Vidalia, LA, who passed away on April 10, 2023, will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Parkview Church of God at 1 p.m. with Joe Robbins officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the service time at the church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gerald was born on July 11, 1949, in McComb, MS, to Willie Thornton and Laura May Glover.

Email newsletter signup

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Willie Thornton, and Harold Thornton.

Gerald leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 49 years, Patricia Thornton; two daughters, Malinda Ford, and husband, Michael and Angela Thornton; one son, Nathan Wyant; and grandchildren, Alanna and Aidan Ford.

Pallbearers will be Michael Ford, Aidan Ford, Nathan Wyant, Cody Wyant, Christian McCranie, and Landon Thompson.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.