Lady Green Wave win district Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

VICKSBURG — Cathedral won a district title in girls tennis Tuesday afternoon. They will travel back to Vicksburg on April 18 for South State.

Lacy Welch, Natalie Smith, Bella Milligan, Graci Gamberi, Alex Monogan, Huddy Lees and Grayson Guedon all won district titles Tuesday. Welch and Smith play as No.1 girls doubles, Milligan and Gamberi play as the No.2 girls doubles. Monogan is the No. 1 boys singles player and Lees and Guedon are mixed doubles partners.