Peggy Magee Metcalfe Published 5:57 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Sept. 7, 1933 – April 10, 2023

A graveside service for Peggy Magee Metcalfe, 89, of Richmond, VA who died April 10, 2023, in Richmond will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery with Joan Gandy officiating.

The burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Peggy Magee Metcalfe was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Columbia, MS the daughter of Dr. Louis M. Magee and Esther Quinn Magee.

She was a loving Mother and a loving Grandmother to her seven Grandchildren. Peggy attended Randolph Macon Women’s College and trained as an Elementary School Teacher. She loved to travel and was one of life’s great characters.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Orrick Metcalfe, Jr., and Mr. Keith P. Lanneau.

Survivors include her children, Macnair O. Metcalfe, James M. Metcalfe, Margaret J. Metcalfe Tuckley, and John C. Metcalfe.

In Lieu of flowers please send any donations to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.