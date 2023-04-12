Rebels fall at home to MAIS District 3-5A foe Central Hinds Academy Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels saw any possible chances of making the postseason pretty much come to an end as they lost to the Central Hinds Academy Cougars 13-4 last Tuesday afternoon in MAIS District 3-5A action.

Jack Krevolin got the start for ACCS and didn’t even last halfway through the game. He allowed six runs, four of them earned, on four hits and five walks while striking out three batters over three and one-third innings.

Even though the host Rebels scored four runs, they did not have any extra base hits nor any multiple hitters.

ACCS (8-12, 1-9) travel to Raymond to take on Central Hinds Academy for a varsity doubleheader this Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.