Terri Lynn Fletcher Cannon Published 6:10 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Sept. 29, 1964 – April 12, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Terri Lynn Fletcher Cannon, 58, of Ridgecrest, LA will be held at Cornerstone Church, Natchez, MS on Friday, April, 14, at 12 p.m. with Bro. Danny Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.