WANTED: Be on lookout for Vidalia man wanted for felony domestic abuse battery Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — The CPSO is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the following subject, who is wanted on charges of Felony Domestic Abuse Battery.

On March 21, 2023, patrol deputies responded to a location in Vidalia, where they observed a female victim laying in the street, bleeding from her head. The investigation revealed that she had been attached by the suspect and rendered unconscious.

The subject was identified as Brandon Trahern and warrants were obtained for his arrest. He is described as follows and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip online by way of the CPSO mobile app.

WANTED:

Brandon Trahern, 28; 479 Eagle. Rd. Vidalia, LA.

5’6″, 150 lbs

Green Eyes, Brown Hair

CHARGES:

Felony Domestic Abuse Battery