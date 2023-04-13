Adams County Sheriff and Concordia Parish Sheriff Narcotics Units team up to apprehend fugitives and make drug arrests Published 7:04 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, the Adams County Narcotics Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lee Parker Road.

Brandon Trahern fled the scene on foot and was able to evade authorities, said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

“Trahern has been on the run from authorities because he had active felony arrest warrants for his arrest for aggravated domestic violence and parole violation in Concordia Parish, Louisiana,” Patten said

Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Audrey McCurdy, for hindering prosecution. Her bond was set at $10,000, which she made and was released.

On Thursday afternoon, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit officers along with Adams County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit officers apprehended Trahern at 19136 Highway 15 in Concordia Parish, Patten said.

Inside the home were the homeowner Amanda Morenos and Audrey McCurty.

Morenos and McCurdy were arrested along with Trahern and charged with possession of approximately 20 grams of schedule II drugs (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute.

Morenos and McCurdy were also charged with harboring a fugitive.

Also on Thursday afternoon, Concordia Parish Sheriff and Adams County Sheriff narcotics unit officers apprehended Brandon Haley on Michael Street in Plantation Trailer Park in Adams County.

Haley was wanted for aggravated battery in Concordia Parish. During his arrest, deputies located a stolen Springfield Armory 9 mm weapon, approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 15 grams of marijuana.

Haley was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of schedule II drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of schedule I drugs (marijuana).

He will be extradited to Concordia Parish after his charges are adjudicated or he makes bond in Adams County, Sheriff Patten said.