Congressman announces UMB earns almost $5 million in federal funds to help community post-pandemic Published 3:18 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — United Mississippi Bank is the recipient of almost $5 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

The grant was announced Thursday morning by U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thomas, a Democrat from Bolton who represents the state’s second congressional district, of which Adams County is a part.

The funds will strengthen the ability of Community Development Financial Institutions to help low- and moderate-income communities recover form the COVID 19 pandemic and invest in long-term prosperity, Thompson said in a press release issued Thursday.

“The Equitable Recovery Program has awarded funds to CDFI Banks like United Mississippi Bank whose market areas were significantly impacted by the COVID19 pandemic,” said Adrian Sandel, UMB CEO. “UMB will lend and invest these funds in our communities in our continued effort to help return our local economies to pre-pandemic levels.”

Thompson said in total, the financial institutions in the state’s second district are receiving a total of $73 million in post-pandemic recovery funds to help their communities.

Here is a list of institutions receiving funds and the amount they are receiving.

• Bank of Commerce, Greenwood, $3,718,258

• Bank of Kilmichael, Kilmichael, $2,478,839

• Bank of Winona, Winona, $2,478,839

• BankPlus, Belzoni, $2,478,839

• Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Marks, $1,735,187

• Copiah Bank, Hazlehurst, $4,957,678

• Culleywood Capital, Jackson, $2,452,811

• Genesis Bank, Benoit, $6,197,097

• Guaranty Bank & Trust, $2,478,839

• Holmes County Bank, Lexington, $2,478,839

• Hope Enterprise Corp., Jackson, $4,709,794

• Hope Federal Credit Union, Jackson, $4,957,678

• Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, $4,957,678

• Merchants & Planters Bank, Raymond, $3,718,258

• Planters Bank & Trust Company, Indianola, $6,197,097

• Riverhills Capital Corp., Vicksburg, $3,718,258

• The Cleveland State Bank, Cleveland, $3,718,258

• The Jefferson Bank, Greenville, $4,957,678

• United Mississippi Bank, Natchez, $4,957,678