Crime Reports: Friday, April 14, 2023
Published 12:00 am Friday, April 14, 2023
Natchez Police Department
No arrests available.
Reports — Wednesday
Disturbance on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on East Franklin Street.
Reports — Tuesday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Threats on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.
Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.
Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Wood Avenue.
Intelligence report on North Commerce Street.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Breaking and entering on North Circle Drive.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Abbott Street.
Malicious mischief on North Union Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Haley Rae Carman, 24, Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension. Held without bond.
Audrey Leeanne McCurdy, 25, Eagle Road, Natchez, on charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension. Held without bond.
Arrests — Monday
Deshawn Wermiers Griggs, 33, James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released without bond.
Margorie J. Middleton, 51, Canvasback Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Held on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Theft on Greenfield Road.
Reports — Tuesday
Intelligence report on Church Hill Road.
Disturbance on Lee Parker Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Intelligence report on Quitman Road.
Harassment on State Street.
Reports — Monday
Property damage on Hutchins Landing Road.
Disturbing the peace on State Street.
Theft on White Oak Drive.
Civil matter on York Road.
Court on Covington Road.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Fraud/false pretense on Gregory Circle.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Unwanted subject on Farr Road.
Shots fired on West Wilderness Road.
Accident on Pinemount Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Threats on York Road.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Market Street.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Cody Day, 32, 131 Higgins Drive, Vidalia, theft. No bond set.
Michael Chin, 23, 1196 High Road, Hernando, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.
Arrests — Monday
Elizabeth Mickelborough, 35, 1403 Peach St., Vidalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set.
Reports — Wednesday
Simple burglary on Cottonwood Drive.
Traffic stop on Carter Street.
Reports — Tuesday
Disturbance on Garden Drive.
Traffic stop on Carter Street.
Juvenile problem on Carter Street.
Disturbance on Eagle Road.
Missing person on BB Beard Road.
Warrant on US 84.
Reckless driving on Virginia Avenue.
Domestic violence on Louisiana Highway 131.
Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 15.
Civil matter on Skipper Drive.
Theft from automobile interior on Carter Street.
Loud music on Bingham Street.