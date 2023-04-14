Crime Reports: Friday, April 14, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on North Commerce Street.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on North Circle Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Abbott Street.

Malicious mischief on North Union Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Haley Rae Carman, 24, Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension. Held without bond.

Audrey Leeanne McCurdy, 25, Eagle Road, Natchez, on charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Deshawn Wermiers Griggs, 33, James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released without bond.

Margorie J. Middleton, 51, Canvasback Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Church Hill Road.

Disturbance on Lee Parker Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Quitman Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Reports — Monday

Property damage on Hutchins Landing Road.

Disturbing the peace on State Street.

Theft on White Oak Drive.

Civil matter on York Road.

Court on Covington Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Gregory Circle.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Farr Road.

Shots fired on West Wilderness Road.

Accident on Pinemount Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on York Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Market Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Cody Day, 32, 131 Higgins Drive, Vidalia, theft. No bond set.

Michael Chin, 23, 1196 High Road, Hernando, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Elizabeth Mickelborough, 35, 1403 Peach St., Vidalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Simple burglary on Cottonwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Garden Drive.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Eagle Road.

Missing person on BB Beard Road.

Warrant on US 84.

Reckless driving on Virginia Avenue.

Domestic violence on Louisiana Highway 131.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 15.

Civil matter on Skipper Drive.

Theft from automobile interior on Carter Street.

Loud music on Bingham Street.