Maples, Navarro lead Cathedral past MAIS District 3-5A rival St. Aloysius Published 11:28 am Friday, April 14, 2023

NATCHEZ — The threat of inclement weather associated with a “Gulf Low” pressure that eventually moved in last Thursday morning forced Cathedral High School to move its MAIS District 3-5A game against archrival St. Aloysius High School from last Thursday afternoon to last Wednesday afternoon.

The rescheduling of what was also its Senior Night game didn’t seem to bother the Cathedral Green Wave very much as they pounded out 12 base hits and got another strong pitching performance from Jake Maples as they cruised to a 12-2 win in six innings over the St. Aloysius Flashes at Chester Willis Field to keep their district championship hopes alive.

Jackson Navarro was one of four Cathedral players to have multiple hits as he went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Green Wave ended up scoring four runs in that frame to run-rule St. Aloysius.

“He worked a good count. Got to a 3-2 count. Fouled off a few pitches. Then he saw a pitch he liked and he didn’t miss it,” Cathedral head coach Andrew Beesley said.

Maples went all six innings for the Green Wave and allowed two runs, one of them earned, on four hits with seven strikeouts and just two walks.

“He pitched well and handled getting through runners on base a little bit,” Beesley said. “He pitched through a little adversity with the rain and he handled it well. Our pitching is still as consistent as it has been all season long.”

Josh Ingram went 2-for-3 with a double, Noah Russ was a perfect 4-for-4, and Tanner Wimberly was 2-for-3.

“I thought our bats looked good again. We had 14 hits on Tuesday and 12 hits on Wednesday. We’re really hitting the ball well,” Beesley said. “We’re just starting to play really good baseball.”

Max Hargraves lasted four-plus innings for the Flashes and allowed seven runs, all of them earned, on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks. He also led them at plate by going 2-for-Cathedral (18-4, 7-4) traveled to Vicksburg to take on St. Aloysius last Friday with the junior varsity game at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.