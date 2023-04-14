PHOTO GALLERY: All Stars win, win win at Concordia Special Olympics 2023 Published 8:23 am Friday, April 14, 2023

1 of 13

VIDALIA, La. — On Thursday, Concordia Parish Schools hosted their 2023 Special Olympics at the Vidalia High School gymnasium.

This annual event is made possible by a number of community sponsors and dedicated volunteers. Above are photos of the festivities.