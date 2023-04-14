PHOTO GALLERY: All Stars win, win win at Concordia Special Olympics 2023
Published 8:23 am Friday, April 14, 2023
A memorial photo frame is presented to Vidalia Junior High School in memory of Tyberia Bell, who died in August 2022. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Vidalia Upper Elementary students carry the flag for their school at Thursday’s Special Olympics for Concordia Parish Schools in the Vidalia High School gymnasium. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Ferriday Lower Elementary students and cheerleaders carry their school banner for the Special Olympics. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Ferriday Upper Elementary boys show off strong arms before Thursday’s Special Olympics for Concordia Parish Schools in the Vidalia High School gymnasium. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Vidalia Junior High students carry the banner for their school. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Students cheer for the spirit stick award. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Students smile ahead of the Olympic games. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Carson Moore and Jy’Kareyus Collier carry the torch in the opening ceremony of Thursday’s Special Olympics at Vidalia High School gymnasium. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Medals sit ready to be awarded to winners in the Special Olympics. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
A center stage sits ready for Olympic medalists to receive their awards. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Students parade around the Vidalia High School gym during the parade of schools. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Jamyri Jones presents the National Anthem before Thursday’s Special Olympics. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
VIDALIA, La. — On Thursday, Concordia Parish Schools hosted their 2023 Special Olympics at the Vidalia High School gymnasium.
This annual event is made possible by a number of community sponsors and dedicated volunteers. Above are photos of the festivities.
