PHOTO GALLERY: All Stars win, win win at Concordia Special Olympics 2023

Published 8:23 am Friday, April 14, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — On Thursday, Concordia Parish Schools hosted their 2023 Special Olympics at the Vidalia High School gymnasium.

This annual event is made possible by a number of community sponsors and dedicated volunteers. Above are photos of the festivities.

 

