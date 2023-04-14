Sheriff’s deputies verifying sex offenders in county are registered

Published 4:02 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Over the last week, deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office

participated in Operation Riverside with the US Marshal’s Office.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the purpose of the operation was to verify the addresses and make sure the 70 registered sex offenders in Adams County are complying with the terms set by the courts.

“Deputies were able to confirm 48 sex offenders are compliant, four are non-compliant, and 18 still need to be verified,” Patten said.

He said his deputies will verify the remaining 18 and any that are not in compliance with the law for registering will be arrested, along with the four already found that are not in compliance with the rules set by the courts.

