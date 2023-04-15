Moroney tosses hat in ring for city’s Ward 6 alderman position Published 9:29 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez native Curtis Moroney is running for the Ward 6 Natchez Alderman position.

A special election set for May 25 will fill the Ward 6 seat, which is vacant after the unexpected death on March 29 of 14-year alderman Dan Dillard. Because more than a year was left on Dillard’s term, law requires an election to be held to fill the remainder.

“I have been so involved in the community in various events over the years,” Moroney said. “Dan and I have been friends for many years. I first met him when he did an internship with my dad when he was in college.”

Email newsletter signup

Moroney is the son of the late Charles Moroney, a well known Natchez architect. Dillard had a degree in architecture from Mississippi State University.

“I always liked Dan and talked to him often and thought he did a fine job,” Moroney said. “He seemed to have a real common sense approach to things. And he questioned things. Sometimes it’s a good thing to have someone not afraid to question things.

“When Dan died, some folks mentioned it to me and I started thinking about it. I said to myself, ‘OK, somebody’s got to step up and do this. Maybe it’s time. Maybe I need to do it.’ I’ve been involved in lots of things here, but they have all been fun things, like parades and Mardi Gras stuff and balloon festivals and fundraisers. Maybe it’s time to do some of the hard work for Natchez,” he said.

Moroney ran unsuccessfully for the District 37 State Senate seat in 2015 as a Republican, but he doesn’t consider himself strictly a Republican.

“I ran as a Republican then because I was running for a state office and that’s much more political party aligned. I don’t consider an alderman seat one that is aligned with a political party. I don’t think in city government it makes much difference if you are a Republican or a Democrat. If you ask me what I am not, I would tell you I’m a Natchezian,” Moroney said. “I look at things more in a common sense way. I want what is good for Natchez and what is good for Ward 6. I think you look at issues on a case by case basis and apply some common sense to it.”

Moroney is a lifelong Natchezian and operates Moroney Consulting, which is an independent information technology consulting firm. He works with computers and creates networks, internet and camera systems.

Natchez City Clerk Megan McKenzie said one other person has picked up qualifying papers to run for the Ward 6 seat, but has not returned them as of yet. Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. on May 5 to return completed qualifying papers to the city clerk’s office for the May 25 special election.

Ward 6 voters will go to the polls on May 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Duncan Park canteen.