Oh my Paws! First annual Pooch-A-Palooza still on rain or shine at Smoot’s Published 12:33 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — It’s a little damp out this Saturday morning, but adorable and adoptable puppies and kittens at Smoot’s Grocery seem to be not the least bit concerned.

They instead seem eager to greet those who brave the weather and come out to meet them for a chance at their ‘furever’ home. Don’t worry. Tents keep them dry.

The inaugural Pooch-A- Palooza benefiting the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society continues until 6 p.m. today at Smoot’s, 319 N. Broadway St.

Festivities include a motorcycle Poker Run, crawfish for sale, raffles, auctions, music and a cornhole tournament. The cost is $80 per 2-person team for the tournament with all proceeds benefitting the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society.