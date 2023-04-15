PHOTO GALLERY: Tails wag, children smile at Pooch-A-Palooza
Published 3:41 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023
A litter of Cur mix puppies are adoptable for $125 at the Humane Society. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Attendees browse through auction items at the Pooch-A-Palooza Saturday on the Natchez Bluff, by Smoot's Grocery. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Camryn Campbell reaches into a playpen to pet a pup at the Pooch-A-Palooza Saturday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Haley and Camryn Campbell both hold puppies at the Pooch-A-Palooza Saturday on the Natchez Bluff, by Smoot's Grocery. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Adult dogs are adoptable for $100 each at the Humane Society. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Zoee Johnson and Kennetta Roby get their faces painted at the Pooch-A-Palooza Saturday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
A litter of Cur mix puppies are adoptable for $125 at the Humane Society. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — The above gallery includes scenes from the inaugural Pooch-A-Palooza held Saturday on the Natchez bluff by Smoot’s Grocery.
Festivities include a silent auction; cornhole tournaments; face paint, bubbles and sidewalk chalk for children and much more. However, adorable and adoptable pets steal the show. Adult dogs can be taken home for $100 each and puppies for $125. Find them on the Natchez Bluff by Smoot’s Grocery until 6 p.m. Saturday or at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Humane Society is closed Saturday, April 15, because all of its furry friends are on the bluff!