PHOTO GALLERY: Tails wag, children smile at Pooch-A-Palooza

Published 3:41 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The above gallery includes scenes from the inaugural Pooch-A-Palooza held Saturday on the Natchez bluff by Smoot’s Grocery.

Festivities include a silent auction; cornhole tournaments; face paint, bubbles and sidewalk chalk for children and much more. However, adorable and adoptable pets steal the show. Adult dogs can be taken home for $100 each and puppies for $125. Find them on the Natchez Bluff by Smoot’s Grocery until 6 p.m. Saturday or at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Humane Society is closed Saturday, April 15, because all of its furry friends are on the bluff!

