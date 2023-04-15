WANTED: Have you seen this man? Wanted for felony assault Published 5:53 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

1 of 2

WOODVILLE — Woodville police assisted by Wilkinson County Sheriff Office, the Angola Chase Team and the Centreville Police Department are searching in search of a man wanted for felony assault charges.

“Please use caution on Highway 24 between the (Shell) gas station and the Wilkinson County Vocational School,” WPD states. “Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a male subject wearing blue jean pants and a black shirt with gold designs on the front and back. Subject is wanted for sexual assault.”

According to authorities, he was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday on Hwy 24 and Judydahl Road just east of Woodville.

Email newsletter signup

He was known to be working at the Flicks convenience store over the last few days.

If you should see him, please call the Woodville Police Department at 601-888-4411 or the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office 601-888-3511.