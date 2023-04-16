Betty Joyce Carr Morris Published 6:59 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

April 28, 1947 – April 11, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Betty Joyce Carr Morris, 75, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father O’Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Betty was born on April 28, 1947, in Natchez, the daughter of Lillian Givens Carr and Albert Carr, Sr. She graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School and furthered her education at Mississippi Valley State University. Betty was a retired educator. Mrs. Morris was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and held memberships with the Elks, Links, and the Ladies Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed art, painting, drawing, and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton E. Morris; parents; brothers, David Taylor, Sr., Albert Carr, Jr., Larry Carr, Sr., and grandparents, John and Evelyn Givens.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters: Dr. Paula Julian (Corey), Lillian Millet Carr, and Dr. Amelia D. Morris Davis; one brother, Ray E. Carr, Sr.; devoted cousin, Lena Butler; granddaughters: Kristian Dobard, Kali Dobard, Demi Davis; grandsons: Benjamin Strauder, Jr., Milton Casey Strauder, Sr., Christopher Young, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Noir Avery, Milton Strauder, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.