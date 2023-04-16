Crime Reports: Sunday, April 16, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Tremaine Raphael Mitchell, 33, 311 Margaret Avenue, Natchez, on charges of intelligence report and malicious mischief – less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Thursday

Troy Peyton Latham, 30, 70 Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jimmy L. Bradford, 55, 5 Southview Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $1,500.00.

James Leon Davis, 26, 2829 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $257.50 on first count and $277.50 on second count.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Property damage on Liberty Road.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Oakland Drive.

Loitering on St. Charles Avenue.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Caddo Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Duncan Park Road.

Domestic disturbance on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Margaret Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Accident on South Wall Street.

Accident on Main Street.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Threats on Morgan Avenue.

Theft on Merrill Streeet.

Suspicious activity on Washington Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Minor Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Ricardo Dewon Page, 29, Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Tyren Armon Ezell,17, Westlake Drive, Ferriday, La., on charge of aggravated assault. Held on $75,000 bond.

Brandon Demarcus Haley, 31, Ralph Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of aggravated second degree battery, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of Schedule IV – alprazolam. Held without bond.

Deanna Shonte Harrison, 40, Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of forgery. Held on $40,000 bond.

James Howell, 25, Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of counterfeit instrument; forgery/uttering. Held on $40,000 bond.

Eddie Wayne Jones, 56, Zoe Street, Natchez, o charge of felony exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Held on $26,5000 bond.

Lamark Cosell Jones, 15, Clayton, La., charged with aggravated assault. Held on $75,000 bond.

Christopher Donald Reynolds, 24, Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of speeding and no child restraint. Released on $367.00 bond.

Devona Ursula Man Thomas, 30, Roundale Street, Natchez, on charge of counterfeit instrument; forgery/uttering. Held on $40,000 bond.

Jamal Lee Watson, 25, Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of shooting into a vehicle and four counts of attempt to commit offense; (murder). Held on $2,100,000 bond.

Ashley Nicole White, 32, Ralph Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

William Keith Barnes, 37, Sandpiper Road, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Released without bond.

James Leon Davis Jr., 26, Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, no insurance, and no seat belt. Released without bond.

Reports — Friday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Loose livestock on Bluegrass Drive.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on Concord Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Foster Mound Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Nine warrants/affidavits on State Street.

False alarm on Tubman Circle.

Illegal dumping on Mount Airy Plantation Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Newman Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Mallory Road.

Threats on Pond Meadow Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Fraud/false pretense on Hicks Ridge Road.

Theft on State Park Road.

Intelligence report on Cindy Lane.

Threats on Pond Meadow Road.

Civil matter on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Theft on State Street.

Two shots fired reports on Canvas Back Court.

Warrant/affidavit on Sandpiper Road.

Intelligence report on Jack Kelly Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Lewis Drive.

Theft on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on Ruby Lane.

Property damage on Cedar Lane.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Amanda Moreno, 30, 9136 Louisiana Highway 15, Ferriday, possession of schedule II with intent, accessory after the fact. No bond set.

Audrey McCurdy, 25, 474 Eagle Road, Vidalia, possession of schedule II with intent. No bond set.

Brandon Lee Trahern, 28, 479 Eagle Road, domestic abuse battery, probation violation, possession of a schedule II drug with intent. No bond set.

Michael Davis, 40, 140 Mary Lane, Ferriday, felony criminal damage to property. No donb set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Horace Taylor Jr., 41, 212 Tennessee Ave., Ferriday, burglary of a business. Bond set at $50,000.

David Humphrey, 25, 106 Georgia Ave., bench warrant for failure to appear for simple burglary. Bench warrant fee $200.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Business burglary on Louisiana Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Unwanted person on Leo Ivy Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 3280.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Drug violation on Louisiana Highway 15.

Civil matter on Lee Tyler Road.

Threats on Dr Gibson Road.

Disturbance on Doty Road.

Disturbance at the Vidalia ballpark.

Fight on Black Bayou Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Drug violation on Tennessee Avenue.

Theft on Main Street.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Theft on Washington Heights Road.

Theft on Morris Road.

Nuisance animals on Butch Road.

Fight on Bayou Drive.