Henry David Emfinger, Jr. Published 6:58 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

Aug. 9, 1973 – April 12, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Henry David Emfinger, Jr., 49 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, with Bro. John Collard officiating. Interment will follow at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.