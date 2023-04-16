Sally Austin Boykin Published 6:58 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

July 8, 1929 – April 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Friends and family are invited to a visitation for Sally Austin Boykin on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sally lived a happy 93 years of life. She passed away surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, mammaw, and friend. She was born in Huttig, AK, and raised in Oakgrove, LA. Sally planted her roots in Natchez, MS where she and her husband, John had five daughters, known as the “Austin Girls.”

Sally had a heart for service. She retired from Howard Brothers after 14 years of service, and she returned to work for Eckerd’s Pharmacy for an additional 16 years. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, sewing, and making memories with her family. She will be remembered for her genuine heart and her Southern hospitality.

She was preceded in death by her late parents, Mr. and Mrs. John William Womack; her husbands, John D. Austin and Grady Boykin, Sr., her five brothers, one sister, and her grandson, Russell C. Todd, III.

She is survived by her sister, Willie Floy Kennedy; her five daughters, Roni Gaudet and late husband, Lucien Gaudet, Renee Wisner, and late husband, Ed Wisner, Johna Verucchi and Partner, Roy Stephenson, Verna Kuss, and husband, Kevin Kuss, and Maria Todd and husband, Russell Todd, Jr.; grandchildren, Jonathan Wisner, Christopher Gaudet, Conner Verucchi, Erin Ballard, Austin Adams, Hayden Verucchi, Justin Gaudet, and Marty Pregeant; seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Her loving family is her greatest legacy.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Sally’s grandsons and great-grandsons.

We would like to extend a special thanks to all of her caretakers who made her last days peaceful and comfortable.

We love you Mom, Sally Myrtle, Mammaw.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.