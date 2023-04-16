Volunteers fill an 18-wheeler in a week for Rolling Fork community after tornado devastation Published 6:54 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

1 of 3

NATCHEZ — As soon as Dr. Carolyn Myers heard about the tragic devastation left by a tornado in Rolling Fork, she and her Seeds of Change volunteers sprang into action.

For a week, an 18-wheeler with “Jesus Saves” written on it was parked in the parking lot at Southern Designs on John R. Junkin Drive so those who wanted to donate items could drop them off for delivery to the Rolling Fork community.

“I knew to fill a trailer would be a lot of work, but I was determined and had faith that I could do it,” Myers said. “Every day, more and more bags and boxes came.”

She told one of the motorcycle groups she works with she needed a truck driver. His response was, “I will make that happen.”

“And he did,” Myers said.

On April 8, a motorcade led by Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director Robert Bradford left for the National Guard Armory in Yazoo City, where the supplies collected by the Miss-Lou community were taken.

That motorcade included Natchez Police Chief Cal Green, Fire Chief Robert Arrington, Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten’s office, members of the Miss-Lou Riders and Silver Riders motorcycle clubs and Myers and Seeds of Change volunteers.

“Mayor Dan Gibson came before we departed on Saturday morning and greeted everyone and joined in the prayer circle,” she said.

Seeds of Change gave special thanks to Gibson, the Natchez community, drivers Claude Norris and Jobey Noel, Seeds of Change volunteers, Chiefs Arrington and Green, Patten and his deputies, Bradford, Darby Short and Darby’s, Miss-Lou Riders and Silver Riders, Mr. and Mrs. William Terrell, Southern Designs for the use of the parking lot and Sojourner Trucking for use of the trailer.

“Let’s continue to help those in need, encourage each other and give back to the community,” Myers said.