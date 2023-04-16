WOODVILLE POLICE CHIEF: Fugitive in custody after 37 hour manhunt Published 12:45 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

WOODVILLE — After a 37 hour search involving multiple agencies, a man wanted for felony assault charges in Woodville is now in custody, Chief Lemuel Rutledge Sr. said.

Police cautioned residents to be on the lookout on Highway 24 between the shell gas station and the Wilkinson County Vocational School Saturday, stating multiple law enforcement agencies were actively searching for a male subject wearing blue jean pants and a black shirt with gold designs on the front and back who was wanted for sexual assault.

Agencies shared photographs of the individual, who still has not been named. Woodville authorities said the man does not speak English and the case remains under investigation.

Wilkinson County Sheriff Office along with the Angola Chase Team and the Centreville Police Department assisted Woodville Police Department in the search.

He was known to be working at the Flicks convenience store. Anyone with additional information should contact Woodville Police Department at 601-888-4411 or the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office 601-888-3511.

We will update this story with more information as it is released.