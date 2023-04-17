Blood drive benefits woman facing liver transplant, toddler with rare disease Published 12:12 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

A blood drive on Tuesday will benefit a Natchez woman awaiting a liver transplant and a young boy battling a rare disease.

The drive, which takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. at the St. Mary Basilica Family Life Center, benefits Rose Shields Borum and Joshua “Miller” Gamberi Jr., the son of Josh and Garyn Gamberi.

Borum has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hepatocellular Carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, and is awaiting a transplant. Blood donations made in her honor will help offset the blood she will need during the transplant surgery.

Gamberi was diagnosed at seven months old with a severe combined immunodeficiency known as MHC Class II deficiency, AKA Bare Lymphocyte Class II. It is extremely rater, with less than 200 cases documented worldwide.

The only permanent treatment is a bone marrow transplant, which he recently underwent. As of March, he had received 40 blood transfusions as part of his treatment. Again, donations can be made in his honor to provide credit for blood transfusions he has received.

The Family Life Center is located at 613 Main St. in Natchez.