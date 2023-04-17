Cothern blasts three-run homer to lead Rebels to victory Published 1:15 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

RAYMOND — Sean Kerry Cothern’s three-run home run highlighted a four-run rally in the top of the eighth inning as the Adams County Christian School Rebels defeated the Central Hinds Academy Cougars 10-7 last Friday afternoon in eight innings to split a varsity doubleheader in MAIS District 3-5A action.

ACCS head coach Jake Winston said the Rebels had just two base hits going into the seventh inning of Game 2 of the twinbill and were trailing 5-1. But the visiting team from Natchez would not go away at all.

“We scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to go up 6-5. Then they scored one run in the bottom of the seventh to tie it (at 6-all),” Winston said. “We scored four runs in the top of the eighth and they only scored one in the bottom of the eighth.”

Parker Roach was the winning pitcher for the Rebels while Hayes Germany was charged with the loss for the Cougars.

ACCS (9-13, 2-10) traveled to Vicksburg to take on District 3-5A opponent St. Aloysius High School last Tuesday with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.

Central Hinds Academy 16, ACCS 15 (Game 1; 8 innings)

RAYMOND — With the bases loaded and just one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Joshua Chavez hit a deep fly ball to centerfield to bring in the winning run as the Central Hinds Academy Cougars took Game 1 of an MAIS District 3-5A varsity doubleheader by defeating the Adams County Christian School Rebels 16-15 in eight innings.

Brady Price was the winning pitcher for Central Hinds Academy while Connor Aplin was charged with the loss for ACCS. The Rebels got back in the game thanks to a three-run double by Parker Roach in the top of the fifth inning and a key two-run double by Tristan Burns in the top of the seventh.

Aplin also had a double and Jack Krevolin was the only multiple hitter for the Rebels as he went 2-for-4.