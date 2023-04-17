Ferriday man arrested for alleged abuse of child over three years Published 5:31 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

FERRIDAY — A 70-year-old Ferriday man has been arrested on child molestation charges.

John Hampton was arrested on four counts of child molestation, which he reportedly admitted doing to deputies.

On Saturday, April 15, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of Hampton sexually abusing a child over the course of three years.

Authorities said evidence pointed to Hampton being “a person of trust” to the victims.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details can be released at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. “However, anyone with information on this subject or additional victims can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.”

All persons are assumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office said.