Girl Scouts see printing press in action Published 5:33 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

NATCHEZ — Girl Scout Troop 5365 of Franklin County visited The Natchez Democrat today to get a lesson in how offset presses work and to watch The Democrat’s printing press in action. Pressroom Foreman KO Bennett explains to the scouts how the metal plate, ink and water create an image on newsprint. From left are Troop Leader Cricket Scott, Emma Scott, 11, Alana Wimberley, 11, Lyrek Bethley, 8, and Kali Cook, 10. All are students at Franklin County Schools.

“I thought this would be an excellent learning experience, Troop Leader Scott said. “It’s not something you see every day. They are excited to see such a big printer print on a big piece of paper.” (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)