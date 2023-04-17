Girl Scouts see printing press in action

Published 5:33 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Girl Scout Troop 5365 of Franklin County visited The Natchez Democrat today to get a lesson in how offset presses work and to watch The Democrat’s printing press in action. Pressroom Foreman KO Bennett explains to the scouts how the metal plate and ink create an image on newsprint. From left are Troop Leader Cricket Scott, Emma Scott, 11, Alana Wimberley, 11, Lyrek Bethley, 8, and Kali Cook, 10. All are students at Franklin County Schools. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Girl Scout Troop 5365 of Franklin County visited The Natchez Democrat today to get a lesson in how offset presses work and to watch The Democrat’s printing press in action. Pressroom Foreman KO Bennett explains to the scouts how the metal plate, ink and water create an image on newsprint. From left are Troop Leader Cricket Scott, Emma Scott, 11, Alana Wimberley, 11, Lyrek Bethley, 8, and Kali Cook, 10. All are students at Franklin County Schools.

“I thought this would be an excellent learning experience, Troop Leader Scott said. “It’s not something you see every day. They are excited to see such a big printer print on a big piece of paper.” (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

Email newsletter signup

More News

Robertson is lone remaining female contestant on Food Network hit show

Ferriday man arrested for alleged abuse of child over three years

High-speed pursuit ends in Ferriday with vehicle crash, sends two people to the hospital

Natchez man found dead in RV downtown

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In the light of last week's shooting at a restaurant here, how concerned are you about random gun violence?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections