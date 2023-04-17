High-speed pursuit ends in Ferriday with vehicle crash, sends two people to the hospital Published 3:31 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with a correction on the vehicle model.

FERRIDAY, La. — An early Sunday morning high-speed chase from Tensas Parish through Concordia Parish ended with the vehicle turned upside down in Ferriday and two people in the hospital, authorities said.

At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to assist Tensas Parish in pursuit of a 2022 Nissan Altima that at one point was clocked going 118 miles per hour, dangerously traveling against the normal traffic flow on U.S. 84, according to CPSO.

They pursued the vehicle to Wildsville, where it cut through someone’s yard and turned around, driving toward Ferriday, authorities said.

They made it as far as the Louisiana Avenue and First Street intersection before the vehicle hit a tree and flipped over.

The passenger, identified as Duree Long, 22, was ejected from the vehicle and the car flipped on top of her. She was transported to a Shreveport hospital in critical condition but is stable.

The driver, identified as Shane Moss, 35, remains hospitalized in Monroe, according to Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both vehicle occupants are from Rankin County.

This story will be updated when more details become available.