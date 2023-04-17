Natchez man found dead in RV downtown

Published 2:21 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man who was living in his RV in Natchez was found dead this morning, said Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Kevin Noone, 63, was discovered deceased in the RV, which was parked in the Zion Chapel AME parking lot at the corning of Jefferson and Rankin streets in Natchez, when his sister went to check on him.

Noone’s sister notified Natchez Police, who called the coroner’s office at about 9:30 a.m., Lee said.

Lee said the man’s death was due to natural causes.

