Cathedral’s magnificent seven move on to state

Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

VICKSBURG — Cathedral is sending a large contingent of tennis players to the MAIS state tennis tournament after a strong showing at the MAIS South State tournament. Seven tennis players will represent the Green Wave next week in Ridgeland.

Graci Gamberi and Bella Milligan took first place in girls doubles while Natalie Smith and Lacy Welch finished in second place.

Alex Monagan won the boys singles title while Grayson Guedon and Huddy Lees took the mixed doubles title at South State.

