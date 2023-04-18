Jena High School student dies after going into cardiac arrest in classroom

Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

JENA, La. — A Jena High School student has died after going into cardiac arrest today at Jena High School, the Jena Times shared.

According to Jena Chief of Police Scott McLendon, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. inside a classroom of the school.

The chief confirmed that CPR and other lifesaving measures were performed by school staff and emergency personnel but the student was ultimately pronounced dead after arriving at LaSalle General Hospital.

McLendon noted the investigation is still in it’s early stage but did confirm that the LaSalle Parish Coroner’s Office ordered an autopsy be performed.

The identity of the student has not been released and out of respect for the family. Authorities request an abundance of caution prior to sharing any information that may or may not be accurate.

