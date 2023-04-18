PETS OF THE WEEK: Enrich your life with a furry friend Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1 of 4

NATCHEZ — Bailey, top photo, is a black and tan mixed breed puppy who is 10 months old and small in size. She weighs about 45 pounds, and has been spayed and neutered. She gets along well with fellow playmates at the Concordia PAWS building. Staffers at PAWS would recommend a meet and greet if there is already a dog in your home. Bailey is very playful, is child friendly and ready for adoption. PAWS staffers say they love this dog! If you would like to meet Bailey, come see her at the Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. A play lot is available for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is a must to keep pets safe.

Next is Candi, who was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. Candi is a little more than a year old. She is good on a leash and gets along with the other dogs. She is very sweet and patiently waiting on her furever family.

Third photo is Lance, who was brought in to the Humane Society as a stray. Lance is about 8 months old, is very sweet and would make a great lap cat. He is very laid back and quiet. Lance is happily waiting for a new furever family. Come visit Candi and Lance at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, which is open for visitation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Lastly, Amy, who is a super sweet 1-year-old spayed female. She is heartworm negative and is a lab shepherd mix. Amy is available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue. Call or text 601-303-0672 to schedule an appointment to meet her.