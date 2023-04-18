Robert Carver Bertolet Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Dec. 31, 1933 – April 14, 2023

RIDGELAND, MS – Robert Carver Bertolet, 89, of Ridgeland, MS, and long-time resident of Natchez, MS joined his beloved daughter, Toni, in Heaven on April 14, 2023.

Bob was born on Dec. 31, 1933, in Bethlehem, PA to Grace Degnan. He graduated from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, with a degree in Geology. He was hired by Pan American Petroleum (AMOCO) as a petroleum geologist but soon after was drafted by the Army where he was stationed in Japan. He rejoined Pan American Petroleum in Jackson, Mississippi where he met the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Yvonne Pressgrove. He then joined RA Campbell Company in Vidalia, LA. Bob eventually ventured out on his own and enjoyed an accomplished career as an independent petroleum geologist for several decades in Vidalia, LA, and Natchez, MS. It was a career where he met many of his lifelong friends and worked alongside two cherished employees, Sue Hewitt, and Binkey Vines. He was a founding owner of Energy Drilling Company.

He married Yvonne on Nov. 6, 1959, and together they had three children (Barry, Toni, and Todd). He enjoyed World War II memorabilia, golf, gardening, collecting stamps, working crossword puzzles, and being a grandfather. He was an avid reader, having amassed over 2000 books in his library. His passion for reading led him to author and publish two books of his own. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Rotary Club, and the First Baptist Church of Jackson, MS.

Bob is survived by his wife Yvonne; his sons, Barry Bertolet (Paula) and Todd Bertolet (Rhonda); three granddaughters, Sarah, Anna Kate, and Haley; one grandson, Sam, and two step-grandchildren, Matt and Lindsay.

He is predeceased by his mother, Grace; his sister, Phyllis; and his daughter, Toni.

Funeral services were held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Visitation was held from 10 until 11 a.m. and funeral services followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Bob and Yvonne Bertolet Nursing Fund (#02352/UMF).

Mail to: University of Mississippi Medical Center, Development Accounting, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216, or give online at www.umc.edu/givenow. Select this category: School of Nursing. In the comments box write: “Bob & Yvonne Bertolet Nursing Fund.”

For additional assistance, please call 601.984.2300. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for the Bertolet family.