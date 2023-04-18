Survey says: It’s almost time for Family Feud with the Biglane family of Natchez Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

NATCHEZ – It’s almost time for Family Feud! Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Biglane family of Natchez on the hit game show Family Feud starring Steve Harvey.

The Biglanes will appear on Season 24. The show airs in three segments on Thursday, April 20; Friday, April 21; and Monday, April 24. In Natchez, people can tune in to watch it at 6 p.m. on those dates on the following channels:

Dish Network – Channel 11

DirecTV – Channel 13

Sparklight – Channel 32

On Smart TVs, local channels can also be found by Hulu’s paid subscribers. Just look for “NEW” next to episodes in Season 24.

The Biglane cousins each take on the challenge of guessing the most popular answers to surveys for their chance to win. Contestants are Lauren Biglane Middleton, Rebecca Biglane Black, Presley Taylor Jennings, Joanna Biglane McNeel and Melinda Jet Biglane.

Each round of survey questions follows the “three strikes and you’re out” rule, where every answer that doesn’t appear on the board counts as a strike.

“We’re doing a big family watch party,” said Black, the daughter of Freddie and Jean Biglane of Natchez. “None of us have ever seen it, and all of ‘Team Biglane’ will be together to watch it for the first time. It’s going to be a little bit humiliating on some parts but it’s going to be fun.”