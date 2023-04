United Mississippi Bank hosting blood drive Thursday Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — On Thursday, United Mississippi Bank, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is sponsoring a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its main office at 75 Melrose Montebello Parkway in Natchez. Mississippi Blood Services will operate the blood drive, and donors will receive $15 Visa gift cards.