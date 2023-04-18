Willie Henry Sweazy, Jr.

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willie Henry (Billy) “Zeke” Sweazy, Jr., 69, of Natchez, MS, who died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Baton Rouge General – MidCity in Baton Rouge, LA. will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, 35 Triumph Lane, Natchez. Wake service will be from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services, 329 Lower Woodville Rd., Natchez, and from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.

