Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 7-13:

Willie A. Dobbins charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael McCallon guilty of disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace. Bond set at $354.75.

Larry E. Smith charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gregory Hammett charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jonathan D. Newman charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Matthew Williams charged with fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Matthew Williams charged with two counts of bad check – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Chad Keith Foster charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 7-13:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 12:

Craig Landry Guillory, 52, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 60 days with 56 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Marvin Lee Ware, 30, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Damien Hayes, 28, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations. Sentenced to 30 days with 15 days suspended. Fifteen days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court — End Results

Wednesday, April 12:

Allen Froust, 41, Ferriday, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation upon payment of $492.50 for possession of a schedule II drug.

Rushand Rutland, 25, Ferriday, fined $610 for possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, and no license plate.

Burton Ray, 29, Jonesville, fined $410 for simple battery, resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property.

Mikaelin Howard, 21, fined $295 for expired motor vehicle insurance.