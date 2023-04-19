Courthouse Records: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Adams County

April 7-13

Civil suits:

Estate of Darrell Glenn Etheridge.

Estate of Barbara Dixon Williams.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Dylan Scott Sandidge, 28, Tampa, Fla. to Laura Katherine Nix, 27, Tampa, Fla.

Eric Raymond Shanoski, 62, Natchez to John Edward Dahl, 59, Natchez.

Phillip Clay Ballard, 29, Natchez to Thanatcha Sriwichai, 28, Spanish Fort, Ala.

John Calvin Hardin IV, 28, Shreveport, La. to Ashley Dunbar Sandel, 28, Natchez.

Jardarius Lamar Jones, 27, Natchez to Tiffany Pettis Jackson (Pettis), 30, Natchez.

Shawn David Edwards, 51, Louisville, Miss. to Cynthia Kay Mason (Queen), 56, Louisville, Miss.

Brendan Michael Anderson, 21, Holden, La. to Kathryn Rose Cornett, 20, Albany, La.

Deed transactions:

April 6-12

Alvin Eugene Reagan to David K. Knapp and Charla W. Knapp, lot 4 consisting or 3.00 acres of Upper Spokane, First Development.

E.F. Johnson Jr. (also known as Ernest Frederick Johnson Jr.) to Mildred Joyce Mobley and Cynthia Joyce Robinson, lot 40 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

James D. Hill Jr. to Gary J. Guido and Carolyn Cooper Guido, land on the Westerly Side of South Union Street, being a portion of lot 3 of Block 22.

Mortgages:

April 6-12

Jarrod Debusk and Susan Debusk to United Mississippi Bank, Portion of Tract “B” of the Division of Neola B. Scheffel Portion of Southwood Lodge.

Richard Wesley Pack and Tammy Jordan Pack to United Mississippi Bank, land situated at the southwesterly corner of Wall and Washington Streets.

Ron Kammerdeiner to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, land beginning at the intersection of the westerly line of South Pine Street with the northerly line of Metcalfe Alley.

William Douglas Merritt and Theresa Marie Merritt to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, land from a point where the southeasterly right-of-way line of Pine Street intersects with the southwesterly right-of-way line of Main Street.

Charles Richard Zuccaro and Jessica Porter Zuccaro to United Mississippi Bank, lot 81 Eastbrook Subdivision, Third Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, April 13

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

April 6-13

Civil suits:

Concordia Parish School Employees’ Federal Credit Union v. The Unopened Succession of Tyberia Bell.

Concordia Parish School Employees’ Federal Credit Union v. Katrina Burton.

Concordia Parish School Employees’ Federal Credit Union v. Kelshanekia Quinn.

Wesley Forman v. Rhonda White.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Alexandria v. Hank Wiley.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Alexandria v. Jessica Wiley.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Alexandria v. Norma Wiley.

Linda Lou Warner v. Richard Townsend.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. JESP, LLC D/B/A Sportsman’s Lodge.

Succession of Theresa Ann Johnson.

Taylor Ann Pecanty v. Lonnie lee Bradford IV.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Wesley Daniel Banks, 24, Monterey to Sydney Scott Woodruff, 25, Monterey.

Jessie Marvin Lafferty Jr., 37, Vidalia to Heather Lea Ann Emfinger, 34, Vidalia.

Brandon Robert Wallace, 22, Natchez, Miss. to Alexis Ann Ballard, 21, Natchez, Miss.

Deed transactions:

William Lyle Thomas to Phillip Dustin Smith and Amy Linette Newell Smith, lot 29 Southwind Subdivision, being a portion of Whitehall and Minorca Plantations.

Patsy J. Jones to Prime River Properties, LLC, lot 14 Weecama Plantation.

Patsy J. Jones to Prime River Properties, LLC, , lot 9 of Block No. 2, Unit No. 1 Woodland Subdivision.

JL Development, LLC to Tonya J. Phelps, lot 16 Bingham McClure Addition.

Mortgages:

Phillip Dustin Smith and Amy Linette Newell Smith to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 29 Southwind Subdivision, being a portion of Whitehall and Minorca Plantations.

Prime River Properties, LLC to Tensas State Bank, lot 14 Weecama Plantation.