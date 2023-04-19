Crime Reports: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Elizabeth Anne Free, 40, 108 Holly Court, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. No bond set.

Marvin Sidney Felter, 39, 78 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear three times. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Kendall Demond Jarvis, 35, 309 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Lolita Yvette Brown, 56, 155 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Bond set at $750.00.

Curtis Dewayne Sanders, 49, 325 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Revonda Shareece Dunlap, 29, 159 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $656.25.

Reports — Monday

Alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on Old Wilson Lane.

Shoplifting on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Breaking and entering on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on North Circle Drive.

False alarm on South Rankin Street.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Lumber Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Ridgewood Road.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Laurel Avenue.

Disturbance on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Amberwood Court.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Martina Jeri Harrison, 20, Front Street, Natchez, on charges of no insurance, speeding on state highway, and warrant for no insurance, expired tag, and speeding. Released without bond.

Jessica Leanne Solis, 31, Eroe Ruth Road, Jonesville, La., on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Released on $500.00 bond.

Tyron Williams Jr., 20, Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of escape. Held on $10,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Cornelias Bailey, 22, No address given, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, and license plate: no or expired tag. Released without bond.

Ricardo Dewon Page, 29, Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – use of deadly weapon. Held without bond.

Clarence Pettis, 56, Case Street, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Parsons Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on North Palestine Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Greenfield Road.

Civil matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Unwanted subject on Pine Hill Drive.

Trespassing on Deerfield Road.

Two malicious mischief reports on Pond Meadow Road.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on First Street.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted subject on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Theft on Eagles Nest Road.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Three traffic stops on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Intelligence report on Bishop Street.

Dog problem on White Apple Road.

Civil matter on Lake Montrose Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Dog problem on Warbler Court.

Five traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Tyrune Anderson, 39, 200 Smith Lane, No. 16, bench warrant for failure to appear for violation of a protective order. Bench warrant fee $750.

John Hampton, 70, Ferriday, molestation of a juvenile (four counts). No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Jennifer McMillin, 51, 825 Pine St., Jonesville, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation and open container. Bond set at $2,530.

Arrests — Friday

Jerry Brownell, 45, 104 Bayou Drive, principle to human trafficking, principle to cruelty to a juvenile, principal to attempted sexual battery. No bond set.

Major Wood, 31, 227 Morace Drive, Vidalia, probation hold (three-day sanction). No bond set.

Tyrell Clark, 31, 114 Burden Drive, entry and remaining after forbidden, home invasion and sexual battery. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Reports — Sunday

Fight on Alabama Avenue.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reckless driving on Louisiana Highway 65.

Warrant on Smith Lane.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 3196.

Juvenile problem on Doty Road.

Juvenile problem on Hammett Addition Circle.

Illegal carrying of weapons on Lee Tyler Road.

Juvenile problem on Carter Street.

Alarms on US 84.

911 call on Jerry Lee Lewis Boulevard.

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle.

Reports — Saturday

Threats on Doty Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 65.

Nuisance animals on Apple Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile accidents on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 65.

Disturbance on Doty Road.

Juvenile problem on Love Street.

Automobile accident on Doty Road.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road.

Residence burglary on Louisiana Highway 565.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 65.

Shots fired on Rabb Road.

Criminal mischief on Cowan Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.