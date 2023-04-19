Festival of Music sponsoring concert at First Presbyterian Thursday at 7 p.m. Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — On Thursday, at First Presbyterian Church, two world-class musicians and University of Southern Mississippi professors will present a professional recital of double bass and piano music.

The Natchez Festival of Music is sponsor of the event. Admission is free.

Dr. Marcos Machado is a highly acclaimed Brazilian double bassist celebrated for his virtuosic performances and inspiring stage presence.

In addition to being a professor of music at USM, Machado is the founder of the Pampa International Music Festival in Brazil and also of Bass by the Sea, a national double bass competition. His impressive career includes tours throughout the United States, Europe and South America and three Grammy nominations.

Dr. Ellen Price Elder, an associate professor of piano at USM, will accompany Machado. At USM, she teaches applied piano to graduate and undergraduate piano majors. She is an active collaborator with USM faculty and guest artists and has performed throughout the United States and South America as soloist, collaborator and master class clinician.

Dr. Elder has been the winner of many competitions and awards for solo performances and teaching and has been asked to compete in many international competitions.

On the program Thursday will be works by Manuel de Falla, Radam Es Gnattali, David Popper and Frank Proto.

Performance time is 7 p.m. The church is located at 117 S. Pearl St., Natchez.