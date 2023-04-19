Hampton Inn to undergo $3.3M renovation Published 10:06 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton recently announced a $3.3 million renovation of the hotel on Canal Street.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson thanked Desai Hotel Group President Sunny Desai and partners for investing in Natchez during the announcement of the hotel’s remodeling.

“As you’re investing significant dollars here, the city is also investing significantly,” Gibson said. “We are very soon going to approve a list of improvements and receive bids for a $3 million renovation of our convention center. So many conventioneers who come to Natchez are really looking for that Natchez experience. Knowing they will also have a step up when it comes to rooms and accommodations here at the Hampton Inn will go a long way. We are also putting money into improvements of our civic center and $2 million into our city auditorium.”

Patricia Cothren, area manager of Hampton Inn, said the hotel group is giving the Hampton a facelift from outside to inside, remodeling public spaces, enlarging the fitness center, gutting all 86 rooms and taking out bathtubs to replace them with upscale standing showers in glass enclosures. Hilton has also allowed the hotel to incorporate Natchez scenery in the artwork throughout the hotel, giving its guests a taste of the city.

“It will be like a brand-new hotel,” Cothren said. “We’re very excited.”

Construction is slated to kick off in July or sooner, she said. The hotel will remain open to accommodate guests throughout the process, she added.

“Sunny Desai and Desai companies believe in the community and reinvesting in Natchez,” Cothren said. “We appreciate the communities support and are here to support the community in any way that we can.”

Desai is the lead investor of the Natchez Hampton, Holiday Inn and Towne Place Suites in Vidalia. Renovations won’t stop with the Hampton, Cothren said.

“Once we finish the Hampton, we will start with the Holiday Inn,” she said. “Mr. Desai loves Natchez and loves the community and we look forward to future growth.”