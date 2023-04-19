Natchez woman dies after collapsing in fitness center parking lot Tuesday night Published 11:11 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — A woman was seen collapsing near her car in the parking lot of a fitness facility located off of U.S. 61 North in Natchez on Tuesday night at about 8:42 p.m.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said the woman was transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez, where she later died.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he received a call from law enforcement at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He said patrons of the fitness facility saw Keydra McGee, 45, collapse near her vehicle in the parking lot.

Lee said McGee formerly worked as a nurse at Merit Health Natchez.

He said he is attempting to get the state’s crime lab to do an autopsy on McGee’s body.

“I am very perplexed about what may have happened to her,” Lee said. “She has no real medical history that would lead to this. There was no evidence of any type of trauma. I am hoping to find out more in the autopsy.”