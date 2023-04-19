Seniors lead Rebels to victory

Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Patrick Jones

Adams County Christian School's Jack Krevolin bats during Tuesday's game against St. Aloysius. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

VICKSBURG — Tyson Young held St. Aloysius High School to just three hits and struck out eight batters in a complete-game performance as the Adams County Christian School Rebels rolled past the Flashes 10-1 last Tuesday afternoon.

Young walked just one batter and hit one batter. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead ACCS’s 11-hit attack. Connor Aplin had a double for the visiting Rebels, who won two games in a row in MAIS District 3-5A for the first time this season.

ACCS (10-13, 3-10) will finish off district play and its regular season on Friday afternoon when the Rebels play host to St. Aloysius for a varsity doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — if the weather permits. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday in advance of a strong cold front.

Email newsletter signup

 

More Sports

Russ, Maples, Navarro lead Cathedral to big win over Copiah Academy

Traylon Minor strikes out nine in relief as Natchez High beats Port Gibson on Senior Night

Cathedral’s magnificent seven move on to state

Vidalia defeats Harrisonburg on Vikings’ Senior Night despite eight errors

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In the light of last week's shooting at a restaurant here, how concerned are you about random gun violence?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections