Seniors lead Rebels to victory Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

VICKSBURG — Tyson Young held St. Aloysius High School to just three hits and struck out eight batters in a complete-game performance as the Adams County Christian School Rebels rolled past the Flashes 10-1 last Tuesday afternoon.

Young walked just one batter and hit one batter. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead ACCS’s 11-hit attack. Connor Aplin had a double for the visiting Rebels, who won two games in a row in MAIS District 3-5A for the first time this season.

ACCS (10-13, 3-10) will finish off district play and its regular season on Friday afternoon when the Rebels play host to St. Aloysius for a varsity doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — if the weather permits. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday in advance of a strong cold front.