Traylon Minor strikes out nine in relief as Natchez High beats Port Gibson on Senior Night Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — A pair of early three-run innings by Natchez High School offset a shaky performance by starting pitcher Skylar Brown as the Bulldogs went on to defeat the Port Gibson High School Blue Waves 8-3 on Senior Night last Monday night at Chester Willis Field.

Natchez High scored three runs each in the bottom of the first inning and the bottom of the third inning. That helped the Bulldogs take a 6-2 lead, but perhaps they were lucky the score wasn’t any closer than it turned out to be.

That’s because Port Gibson was able to take advantage of Brown’s issues getting pitches over the plate for strikes in the top of the second inning as the Blue Waves jumped on him for two runs. At that time, Natchez High’s lead was cut to 3-2 before the Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the third.

Brown was the winning pitcher after allowing two runs, neither of them earned, on two hits but also seven walks and one hit batter to go with just one strikeout over his three innings.

Traylon Minor came on in relief for the final four innings and the Blue Waves could do very little against him. Minor allowed one unearned run on one hit, struck out nine batters, and walked just one batter.

Port Gibson scored its final run of the game in the top of the fourth inning to make it a 6-3 game, but Natchez High answered with one run in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to put the game out of reach.

The Bulldogs finished with six base hits, but had no multiple hitters. Minor went 1-for-4 with a double and one run batted in. Jaylin Davis was walked twice, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Jwun Mackey was 1-for-3 with one RBI, two runs scored and was hit by a pitch. Jaylin Neal went 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs.

Martavis Woods was 1-for-3, was walked once, and had three RBIs. Daiquiri Gaylor was 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. Mason Bouldin went 1-for-3 and designated hitter Christian Reynolds was walked twice and scored one run.

Rakeem Davis was the losing pitcher for the Blue Waves after allowing three runs, all of them earned, on two hits, seven walks and one hit batter as well as only one strikeout in a mere two-thirds of an inning.

Ronnie Mackey came on in relief and allowed four runs, two of them earned, on three hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out five batters over four and one-third innings. He also went 2-for-3, was walked twice, had one RBI, and scored one run.

Jaquavion Barber pitched the sixth inning and gave up one earned run on two hits, two walks and one hit batter to go with one strikeout. He reached base once and scored one run despite going 0-for-3. Michael Evans was 0-for-3, but was hit by a pitch and scored one run. Kerry Curtis was 1-for-3.

Natchez High finished its regular season with a 10-13 overall record. The Bulldogs finished 0-7 in MHSAA Region 5-5A because their varsity doubleheader that was tentatively rescheduled for last Wednesday afternoon at home against West Jones High School ended up being canceled because the games have no bearing on the region standings. West Jones won the Region 5-5A title while Natchez High did not make the playoffs.