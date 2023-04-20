Dollie Pearl Wicker Johnson Published 6:12 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

June 10, 1944 – April 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Dollie Pearl Wicker Johnson, 78, of Natchez who died Monday, April 17, 2023, in Natchez, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Campbell and Rev. Phillip Watts officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Johnson was born June 10, 1944, in McComb, MS the daughter of Thomas Jefferson Wicker and Inez Rae Nunnery Wicker.

She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, A.J. Johnson, Jr.; her parents; two brothers, Albert “Son” Wicker and Thomas Wicker; and one sister, Mary “Sis” Cowart.

Survivors include her children, Donald and wife, Kim, Tommy and wife, Katy, Wanda and husband, Duck; grandchildren, John Carl (Sarah) Johnson, T.J. (Tori) Johnson, Will (Krystle) Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Kristen Johnson, Ellie Parker Johnson, Kevin Campbell, Daniel Campbell; great-grandchildren, Matt Felter, Tucker Johnson, Isabella Johnson, Cooper Johnson, and Kayleigh Johnson; and special caregiver, Megan Nations; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be John Carl Johnson, T.J. Johnson, Will Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Campbell, Daniel Campbell, Cooper Johnson, Tucker Johnson, and Matt Felter.

Memorial may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church or Cranfield Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.