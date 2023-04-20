Henry Eddie West Published 6:19 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Dec. 3, 1943 – April 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Henry Eddie West, 79, of Natchez, departed this earthly life on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Vicksburg.

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

A “Celebration of Life” Wake Service” will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will follow. Burial/Committal Services will be private.

Eddie was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Natchez, the son of Artimese Morris West and George F. West, Sr. He was a 1961 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. He attended Tougaloo College and graduated from Dallas Institute-Cupton Jones College of Mortuary Science in 1964. Mr. West was a retired mortician at West Funeral Home. He attended Zion Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Eddie was a member of the Harvest Golf Club where he served as President hosting annual Golf Tournaments that donated scholarships and added revenue to the community. Mr. West was also a mentor for West Golf Academy. In his leisure, he enjoyed golf, basketball, swimming, horseback riding, watching Sanford and Son, “hitting a jackpot” and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane West Braddy; brother, Theodore West and daughter, Adrienne Eady Auguster.

Eddie leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Henry Eddie Garrett and Demetric Dent; daughters, Terri Johnson, Nedra Wilson, Alfee Westgroves, Lynette Smith, Sabrina Johnson Verser, and Brandy Bacon; brothers, George F. West, Jr., John West, Samuel West, and James T. West; sister, Geraldine Smotherson; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

