Michelle Cavin Brown Published 6:17 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Dec. 2, 1970 – April 18, 2023

Memorial services for Michelle Cavin Brown, 52, of Vidalia, LA will be held at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Michelle Brown was born on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1970, in Natchez, MS., and passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Vidalia, LA.